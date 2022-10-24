1 injured in Sunday night Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital.

According to Omaha Police, at 9:32 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man arrived at Nebraska Medical Center with two gunshot wounds.

The victim allegedly told police he was hit by gunfire while driving near North Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.