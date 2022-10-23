Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln

(WCAX)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday.

According to Lincoln Police, the two vehicles, a sedan and a motorcycle, were traveling west on Highway 2 when the two collided near 27th Street at 11:21 p.m. The motorcycle then lost control and crashed.

The 50-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The 49-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 41-year-old male driver of the sedan was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected with 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
17-year-old girl from Iowa killed in Mills County crash
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
NSAA Football
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska

Latest News

A nonprofit gives a child with cancer a bedroom makeover
Bellevue child with cancer given bedroom makeover by non-profit
A nonprofit gives a child with cancer a bedroom makeover
Bedroom makeover for Nebraska child cancer patient
Former inmates perform in a play
Play performed by former Nebraska inmates
Record Highs Likely Today
David’s Morning Forecast - Strong winds and record warmth today