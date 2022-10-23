Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday.
According to Lincoln Police, the two vehicles, a sedan and a motorcycle, were traveling west on Highway 2 when the two collided near 27th Street at 11:21 p.m. The motorcycle then lost control and crashed.
The 50-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The 49-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The 41-year-old male driver of the sedan was uninjured.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected with 1011now.com for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.