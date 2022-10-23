Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday.

According to Lincoln Police, the two vehicles, a sedan and a motorcycle, were traveling west on Highway 2 when the two collided near 27th Street at 11:21 p.m. The motorcycle then lost control and crashed.

The 50-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The 49-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 41-year-old male driver of the sedan was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

