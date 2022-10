BEEMER, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire has shut down both directions of a highway in Cuming County.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Sunday afternoon that U.S. 275 is closed in both directions between Wisner and Beemer because of a fire.

Officials say the fire is moving quickly and to avoid the area.

⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️



Multiple closures are in place while fast moving fires move in various locations in Nebraska.



Avoid impacted areas. Fires are moving quickly. Please heed all directions and be safe!



Check https://t.co/dMWDoxnaSl for updates on closures. pic.twitter.com/hX74wZmSwG — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) October 23, 2022

