Omaha hosts World Annual Boys Youth Hockey Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Young athletes hit the ice this weekend for the World Annual Boys Youth Hockey Tournament.

Some of the very best teams, ages 11 to 14, competed at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, with some games at Baxter Arena and Moylan Ice Plex.

Teams came in from Colorado, New York, Alaska and even as far as Ontario, Canada.

This is the first time the tournament has been held here in Omaha and organizers say they’re hoping to bring it back in the future.

“Hockey is a fun sport of course, it’s fun to play in a 17-hour-plus trip away,” said Hockey Player Kosta Housseas.

“This is an elite tournament, these kids are serious,” said OneHockey CEO Sebastien Fortier. “They play 12 months a year. All they think, all they eat all they drink is hockey. Hockey is their sport. They all hope to play in the NHL someday or college. Maybe some kids will play D1 college, maybe some kids will play for the Mavericks one day, or the Lancers,”

Organizers are expecting this tournament to grow as it moves forward.

You can catch the next youth tournament Jan. 27-29 for the 10-to-11-year-old division.

