Southern Lancaster County Fire under control

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced that the fires in southern Lancaster County are currently under control and not spreading. First responders are still working on hot spots and making sure buildings are put out.

LSO asks that the public still avoid the area and not return home.

An Evacuation Center has been set up at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001. S 14th St. American Red Cross and Salvation Army are on scene.

According to LLCEM, the current fire Location is at Southwest 100th Street to Southwest 86th Street, Gage Road to Panama Road. The City of Lincoln is not threatened at this time.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are multiple large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. (10/11 NOW)

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management asks individuals who live between 54th and 38th Street from Firth to Olive Creek Road in southern Lancaster County to evacuate the area to the north and east.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for areas south and west of Southwest 12th Street and West Saltillo Road. Individuals in southwest Lancaster County are asked to consider voluntarily evacuating to the north and east for the time being.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman asked that no one travel south of Saltillo Road. She confirmed there are three wildfires. We’re working to learn their exact locations.

According to a reporter on the scene, there is a fire just east of Cortland, near Apple Road. Multiple fire departments are responding.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said some road closures are in place while fast moving fires move in various locations in Nebraska.

⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️



Multiple closures are in place while fast moving fires move in various locations in Nebraska.



Avoid impacted areas. Fires are moving quickly. Please heed all directions and be safe!



Check https://t.co/dMWDoxnaSl for updates on closures. pic.twitter.com/hX74wZmSwG — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) October 23, 2022

Due to the high winds and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, troopers are assisting emergency managers with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County.

Evacuation Center has been set up at Lincoln SW High School (7001. S 14th St. Lincoln NE) American Red Cross and Salvation Army are on scene. — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

ONLY IF YOU CAN SAFELY turn on any center pivots in your fields or sprinklers in yards etc in the affected area please do. However, we don't want anybody going into an already dangerous area if you have left! — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) October 23, 2022

EMERGENCY MESSAGE: Any farmers with pivots or water sources please turn them on from SW 72nd to SW 100th from Princeton to Apple. ONLY IF SAFE — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

There are numerous volunteer firefighters, farmers, and others assisting with today's fires in multiple parts of the state.



The effort continues, but please keep them in your thoughts for safety this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UMCl7pB1Vd — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) October 23, 2022

PASS THE WORD to anyone affected by fires in south Lancaster County who may need to evacuate farm animals! Stay safe everyone.💚 pic.twitter.com/274LGcMSYq — Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds (@LancasterEventC) October 23, 2022

EMERGENCY 🚨 ALERT 🚨



DUe to Fire threat #LSO issued an EVACUATION ORDER FOR SW LANCASTER COUNTY!!! Area south and west of Sw 12th and W Saltillo should evacuate due to wildfires!!! Please use caution And stay safe! — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) October 23, 2022

EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

There are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. As of right now (2:30) there are no active fires in Lancaster county. Reminder, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm . 🚩🚩🚩 — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

