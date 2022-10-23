Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals

A Lincoln non-profit gathered friends and family in Roca together to help package meals for a...
A Lincoln non-profit gathered friends and family in Roca together to help package meals for a good cause. They’re goal is to make an impact on the other side of the world.(10/11 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 34 million people across the globe are food insecure. Saturday, the Radebaugh family of Roca gathered their friends and family today to spend their Saturday packing meals that will make their way to all corners of the world.

“It just takes a little bit of time and some effort to help others,” Barry Radebaugh. “Karen and I wanted to do a project to just teach our kids to give back to other people and to use their time to serve other people.”

They got all ages of the family out to help.

“My mom is spending her 81st birthday here with us today.” Radebaugh said.

They partnered with Mercy Meals, a nonprofit that is based out of Lincoln. In each of those bags are six servings. They’re filled with rice, soy flakes, veggies and flavoring. All that’s needed is water.

“It’s humbling to be a part of this to serve other people,” Kathy Carter, Mercy Meals of Lincoln. “I’m a nurse practitioner by trade so I’ve always loved to take care of people, but feeding people is how I show my love.”

In just two hours this morning the group packaged just over 14,000 meals, their goal for the day was to hit 20,000 meals. They ended up with over 23,000. The meals are sent to nearly all corners of the globe.

“We’ve shipped a lot to eastern Europe for the Ukrainian refugees,” Carter said. “But we have regular commitments to the Philippines, to India, to South America and Central America. And we’ve partnered with orphan grain train to ship those.”

The Radebaugh family is hoping to get more people in and around Lincoln involved in lending a hand.

“We’d like to do more community projects like school projects if you got athletic teams or youth groups or church groups,” Radebaugh said. “Or just like us, family that wants to come together.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
17-year-old girl from Iowa killed in Mills County crash
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
NSAA Football
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska

Latest News

A nonprofit gives a child with cancer a bedroom makeover
Bellevue child with cancer given bedroom makeover by non-profit
A nonprofit gives a child with cancer a bedroom makeover
Bedroom makeover for Nebraska child cancer patient
Former inmates perform in a play
Play performed by former Nebraska inmates
Record Highs Likely Today
David’s Morning Forecast - Strong winds and record warmth today
Strong winds and record warmth today