Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m.(Kierstin Foote)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m.

According to LFR, one person jumped from a window on the third floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Gas has been shut off to the building.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connect to 1011now.com for the latest information.

