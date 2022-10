MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near the border of Mills and Montgomery Counties has prompted evacuations.

According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, a voluntary evacuation has been called for the area of A Avenue west to Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 34 north to 110th.

Evacuation area for Mills and Montgomery Counties (WOWT)

