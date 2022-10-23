Emergency Management asks part of southern Lancaster County to evacuate due to grass fire

CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management asks individuals who live between 54th and 38th Street and Firth to Olive Creek Road to evacuate the area to the north and east. Individuals in southwest Lancaster County are asked to consider voluntary evacuating to the north and east for the time being.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for areas south and west of Southwest 12th street and West Saltillo Road.

According to a reporter on the scene, the fire is just east of Cortland, near Apple Road. Multiple fire departments are responding to the fire.

Due to the high winds and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm .

According to Nebraska State Patrol, Troopers are assisting emergency managers with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to the fire.

DUe to Fire threat #LSO issued an EVACUATION ORDER FOR SW LANCASTER COUNTY!!! Area south and west of Sw 12th and W Saltillo should evacuate due to wildfires!!! Please use caution And stay safe! — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) October 23, 2022

EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

There are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. As of right now (2:30) there are no active fires in Lancaster county. Reminder, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm . 🚩🚩🚩 — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

