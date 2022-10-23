David’s Morning Forecast - Strong winds and record warmth today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday morning already starting off on a warm note with temperatures in the low and mid 60s before sunrise. That is closer to our average high for this time of year rather than morning lows, a sign of just how warm it will be today. South winds are already blowing at 10-20mph, and will only increase throughout the day. Wind gusts of 30 to as high as 50mph are likely this afternoon and this evening. Those strong winds could create areas of blowing dust, as well as very high fire danger so please keep that in mind if you will be out on the road later today.

Very strong winds today (WOWT)

Those strong winds will also help to bring in some unusually warm weather. Temperatures should warm from the 60s to nearly 80 degrees by Noon. We continue to climb this afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to nearly 90 degrees. This likely means we will set new record highs at all of our official record sites, Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk. Unfortunately the wind will make it a little difficult to get out in the summer-like warmth.

Record Highs Likely Today (WOWT)

A cold front will enter the picture this evening into the overnight. Ahead of that front the gusty winds will likely continue through at least 10pm or even Midnight. Spotty storms are expected to develop ahead of that front, but they will be few and far between. If any storms are able to develop, a few damaging wind gusts will be possible. But again, rainfall looks very sparse so most of the area will stay dry. Much cooler air pours in behind the front, dropping temperatures into the 50s for Monday.

Fall returns for the rest of the week (WOWT)

The rest of the week will feature more typical fall weather with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. A few rain showers will be possible Monday afternoon, mainly south and east of Omaha. Another chance for rain on Thursday, but overall the bulk of the week should be dry for most of the area.

