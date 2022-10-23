Bellevue child with cancer given bedroom makeover by non-profit

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the past two decades, the non-profit Special Spaces has worked with chapters in 10 states, including Nebraska and Iowa, to brighten the homes of more than 1,400 young cancer patients.

Saturday in Bellevue one child saw how impactful their dream bedroom makeovers can be.

Cancer can’t take this away from her. A five-year-old Reagyn has a new sanctuary.

Thanks to Northwestern Mutual Foundation’s partnership with Special Spaces, Reagyn was surprised with her own personalized bedroom.

“This is amazing, she’s gonna love it and enjoy it,” Reagyn’s mother said. “And it’s gonna help her grow and have her own special place so she can relax, especially on her hard days.”

”The theme today is ‘here comes the sun,’” said Ronnie Thomas, the Special Spaces Director of the Omaha Chapter. “And what we’re doing for five-year-old Reagyn with sun and flowers and brightness to cheer her up, so when she’s going through treatments she has a place to rest and relax.”

While they secretly did the work on her room, Reagyn and her family spent the day at a pumpkin patch and a trick or trunk.

Reagyn turns six next week, so it’s an early birthday gift.

Her favorite part of her new bedroom?

“Mommy, I even got my own makeup, I can do my own makeup in here,” Reagyn said.

”We want to find a cure for cancer, but we also want to make sure we’re doing things for the families, and making the family experience the best it can be,” said Jennifer Brase, the NM Nebraska Managing Partner. “And when there’s a child with cancer, we want them to have a safe place that they can go, a special place that’s theirs, and so Special Spaces does that, so we felt it was just a natural partnership.”

This is the tenth bedroom makeover the Omaha Special Spaces Chapter has done.

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is helping create dream bedroom makeovers for 10 kids battling cancer this fall.

