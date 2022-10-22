Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 21.

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 21.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

The body was found after an NSP pursuit initiated near Grand Island that involved a car driven by a 17-year-old male from Texas.

A body found in a trunk after a chase has been identified

First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard.

OPPD was also called out because a power pole was damaged.

There’s progress on an effort to link Rapid City, South Dakota to Denver by way of Nebraska.

The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.

A semi-driver has some explaining to do to his boss... after his too-tall truck collided with a low bridge in Omaha.

Omaha police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown.

A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another.

A new twist tonight to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 News On Your Side.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Finding treasure in the Mississippi River

5. Lottery winner in Council Bluffs

4. George Floyd’s birthday

3. Kentucky high school cancels football

2. Mark Wahlberg moves out of California

1. Crowd stays quiet for fan with autism

