Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 21.
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a body found in a trunk, a new expressway, and an update on a mysterious camper parked under a bridge.
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 21.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk
The body was found after an NSP pursuit initiated near Grand Island that involved a car driven by a 17-year-old male from Texas.
5. Crashed car in Omaha lands in yard upside down
First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard.
4. 14-mile stretch of Heartland Express opens
There’s progress on an effort to link Rapid City, South Dakota to Denver by way of Nebraska.
3. Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha
The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
2. Homeless camp cleared out by OPD
Omaha police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown.
1. 6 News On Your Side: Mysterious camper appears again
A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
