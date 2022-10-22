Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 21.

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a body found in a trunk, a new expressway, and an update on a mysterious camper parked under a bridge.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 21.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk

The body was found after an NSP pursuit initiated near Grand Island that involved a car driven by a 17-year-old male from Texas.

A body found in a trunk after a chase has been identified

5. Crashed car in Omaha lands in yard upside down

First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard.

OPPD was also called out because a power pole was damaged.

4. 14-mile stretch of Heartland Express opens

There’s progress on an effort to link Rapid City, South Dakota to Denver by way of Nebraska.

3. Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha

The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.

A semi-driver has some explaining to do to his boss... after his too-tall truck collided with a low bridge in Omaha.

2. Homeless camp cleared out by OPD

Omaha police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown.

1. 6 News On Your Side: Mysterious camper appears again

A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
2. Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
3. Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista
4. Affordable housing in Omaha’s midtown area to be no more than $450-$750 dollars
5. Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
6. Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Finding treasure in the Mississippi River

5. Lottery winner in Council Bluffs

4. George Floyd’s birthday

3. Kentucky high school cancels football

2. Mark Wahlberg moves out of California

1. Crowd stays quiet for fan with autism

