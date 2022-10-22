The Teen Center helps Burke students thrive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school students may not know exactly what they want to do after graduation.

A local after-school nonprofit program, the Teen Center, is helping to steer Burke High School students in a successful direction.

After school, five days a week, Jayda Nero and her friends go to the Teen Center.

“I love the staff,” said Jayda. “They always make me feel like family, ever since my freshman year. I love coming to see my friends and just getting to hang out after school.”

The Teen Center is an after-school program for Burke students—a collaborative partnership between St. Luke United Methodist Church, Burke High School, and Nebraska Methodist College.

Abbey Jackson, Director of the Teen Center, says the mission of the program is “to create opportunities for students in an after-school environment with intentional exposure to education and relationships.”

The Teen Center partnership started in 2007. For the last 15 years, staff members help students find their purpose by connecting them to their interests in the real world.

“And so taking their interests, and some don’t know their interests or don’t know how to connect their interests to a career or a job.”

Jackson and her staff provide tutoring and mentorship, helping kids complete their homework, all while teaching them life skills and giving them the opportunity to create a hands-on experience.

Jayda became so inspired, she wants to take business classes when she gets to college.

“They gave us a hair braiding class my junior year,” said Jayda. “And they had someone, her name was Ms. Bree, and she would teach us how to get our business started, how to braid hair, and give us tips and everything.”

It’s a joy for Jackson to watch the students put in the work at the teen center, graduate from high school and go on to change the world.

“It’s been cool to see Jayda come in and she’s so full of joy, she’s so smart,” said Jackson. “She’s so inclusive! Watching her grow and develop...yeah, she’s a joy!”

Jayda is currently deciding where she wants to attend college.

The Teen Center runs on funds from the state and through private donations. If you’d like to make a donation, you can visit the Teen Center website.

