Play written by men in Nebraska’s prison system, performed by Omaha men formerly in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “More Than A Number” is a play written by men serving time in Nebraska’s State Penitentiary and performed by men impacted by the system.

Five of the nine performers on the Anastasis Theatre Co. crew were formerly incarcerated. Each man bringing to life the lived experiences of men in the system.

“I think by allowing them to see life from our shoes, from people who’ve been through circumstances like ours, it enlightens them to the experiences that we go through,” said Rayshawn Abram, a performer who was formerly incarcerated.

Abram’s one year release anniversary was Friday, the opening night of the play. He spent 12 years in prison and said he regrets those 12 years missed from his two daughters’ lives.

Eagle Feather is another performer that grew up just a few streets away from Mission Church, which is where the first two showings were held.

“I resonate with every single word,” said Feather. “Why? Because I spent 18 and a half straight years in prison. I went to prison when I was 18. Didn’t get out until I was 37.”

The play was five years in the making. Anastasis Theatre Co. was brought in by community activist, Teela Mickles, founder of Compassion in Action.

Men involved with the self-betterment group, 7th Step, workshopped the script through the pandemic. They even performed it themselves inside the penitentiary this June.

“The men would be so pleased at the way they presented their message,” said Mickles. “That’s their life. This isn’t a script that somebody made up. This is their life experience that they put in the drama. So it was very moving.”

In the audience, tears fell one scene and chuckles escaped the next. The play traversed from memory to memory – vignettes of the lives of men in prison.

“I know the feeling of feeling like you don’t got a voice,” said Abram. “Feeling like you don’t got a life outside the gate. And to assist someone with their voice, their dream, manifesting on this side of the gates is something that moves me.”

The audience was a conglomerate of system-impacted members, family, churchgoers, and people looking to experience life outside of their shoes.

“It was heart-jerking to be honest. It was real heart-jerking, especially if you’ve experienced it. You’ve been through it. But it was amazing,” said Yolanda Jefferson, an Omaha woman who was formerly incarcerated and released in 2020.

The message the writers and crew hoped to send is that people in prison are more than a number.

“They have the capacity for change,” said Feather. “And I think what people should leave here with. And that’s what I’d like to add is, don’t reject them.”

The artistic director who worked inside to bring the play to life echoed that sentiment.

“Recognize the humanity of the folks who are in our prison system,” said Haley Haas, co-founder of Anastasis Theatre Co. “Remember that they had childhoods and full lives before the mistakes they made. And that they still have hopes and dreams for the future. And just to remember that 95% of these folks will be coming back out. And how do we want them to re-enter?”

“More Than A Number” is free and open to the public. They travel to Lincoln Sunday and return to Omaha on October 29 at 7 p.m. for their final performance at the Holy Family Community Center.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.