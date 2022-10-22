Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween

The drone show provided the final treat for families attending the 11th annual Baseballoween at Werner Park.
Spooky things were happening on the field.
By Brent Weber
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state.

“We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology and the software available today, you can make these things do anything with the lights in the sky, as far as motion and such. It’s really kind of cool. Having bright lights, 900 lumens, with the full spectrum of lights, it’s limitless. It really is cool.”

The drone show provided the final treat for families attending the 11th annual Baseballoween at Werner Park. The event included trick-or-treats on the field, with games on the concourse and a scary family movie on the big screen in the outfield.

”We’re one of five companies in the United States that actually uses these drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Ted Kallhoff said. “They’re all made here in the USA, the software, everything is made here in the USA.”

