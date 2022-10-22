High school football Week 9: Elkhorn South remains perfect, beating Omaha North 42-6

Friday Night Fever: Omaha North vs Elkhorn South
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several teams remain undefeated through Week 9 as the regular season comes to a close. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action on the gridiron.

SCOREBOARD: Friday Night Fever round-up

Gross Catholic vs. Skutt Catholic

Friday Night Fever: Gross Catholic vs Skutt Catholic

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North

Friday Night Fever: Lincoln Southwest vs Millard North

Lincoln East vs. Gretna

Friday Night Fever: Lincoln East vs Gretna

Bellevue West vs. Papio South

Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Papio South

Millard South vs. Lincoln High

Friday Night Fever: Millard South vs Lincoln High

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
Omaha doctors report surge in sickness among kids

Latest News

Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween
ESPN: Terence Crawford pay-per-view fight set for December in Omaha
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Papio South
Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Papio South