Federal court sentences New York man to 10 years in prison for transporting a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Michael Aponte, 32, of Pennellville, New York, and Rawy Correa-Perez, 31, of Avon Park, Florida, were sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Aponte was sentenced to over 10 years and Correa-Perez was sentenced to over eight years. In an investigation with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA, deputies testified that they stopped a car for a traffic violation last February during the trial. It’s reported Aponte was the driver and Correa-Perez was the passenger. Officials say a canine name Bezos sniffed around the car and make hints of possible drugs in the car. During a search, 34 lbs of cocaine were found in a spare tire. The release further states DEA special agents testified to receiving and investigating electronic data from Apple for Aponte and Correa-Perez. The data revealed photos officials say that is consistent with the drug trade.

Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to two years for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol, there was a search warrant on Hoerle’s home and a former gun shop called Hoerle’s Station last May. The release states officers seized “20 rifles, 5 shotguns, 9 handguns, and an unregistered short shotgun having a barrel of less than 18 inches in length.”

Armando Daniels, 33, of New York, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 10 years in prison for transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. According to the Department of Justice, Daniels was communicating with a 15-year-old girl between January and April of 2021 on internet apps including Discord. In April of 2021, Daniels allegedly drove from New York to Sarpy County Nebraska to pick up the victim and take her back to New York. On April 6, 2021 the victim was picked up by Daniels. The victim’s cellphone was left behind and police used it to find phones that had recently been in contact with it. Location data showed the victim and Daniels were traveling east and on April 7 the two were at a hotel in Princeton, Illinois. Surveillance footage showed the two together at the hotel. Investigators say the victim was also sexually assaulted at the hotel. The two continued to travel east and around 4 a.m. on April 8, the two were found in Elkhart, Indiana in Daniel’s car. Daniels was arrested by Indiana State Troopers.

Phillip D. Goetz, 45, of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 5 years and 10 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 12, 2021, Omaha Police got a tip that Goetz was going to meet co-defendant Markisha Hill to purchase meth near 72nd and Grover in Omaha. Detectives did surveillance work and allegedly saw Goetz approach and get in a vehicle driven by Hill. The vehicle eventually drove to a Taco Bell and Goetz got out and got into another car which left the area before eventually coming back. Goetz then returned to Hill’s vehicle. Officers continued to follow and allegedly saw the driver do a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle on I-80 near the 60th Street exit in Omaha. Officers asked to conduct a search but consent was declined. A drug-sniffing dog was then brought out which allegedly alerted to drugs in the vehicle. A search then allegedly revealed one pound of meth in the center console. Co-defendant Hill plead guilty to possessing with intent to distribute meth and will be sentenced on Dec. 9, 2022.

Javier Martinez-Mungia, 21, who is a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 11 years and three months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Justice Department says that after his release from prison, Martinez-Mungia will likely be deported. The Justice Department says Martinez-Mungia became involved in a drug conspiracy distributing meth in Omaha in May 2021. A confidential source with the DEA arranged a purchase of meth from co-defendant Roberto Balbuena-Ignacio. The source then met with another co-defendant, Cash C. Cosgriff, and bought roughly one pound of meth. There were at least three other controlled buys from other members of the conspiracy. Later in August 2021, Martinez-Mungia was arrested after leaving a home on the 19th block of south 10th Street in Omaha. The DEA and Omaha Police allegedly recovered roughly 56.6 pounds of meth and two kilograms of cocaine from the home.

Wendy Bailey, 66, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to time served for four counts of mail fraud. From roughly June 9, 2020 to Aug. 25, 2020, Bailey allegedly got images of counterfeit checks from an individual she only knew as “Fred Williams.” The Department of Justice says Bailey would print the checks and deposit them, and cause the checks to be sent and delivered by the postal service and UPS to the recipients. Bailey was directed by “Fred Williams.” The recipients of the checks were told to cash the counterfeit checks and send proceeds back to Bailey. The recipients believed it was a legitimate business and did not know the actions were fraudulent. Bailey allegedly acted as a money mule to help with the fraud. She would take and receive checks in the mail where she’d then cash and convert the proceeds to Bitcoin. A Bitcoin wallet was provided by “Fred Williams.” Some proceeds were retained by Bailey herself. As a part of the scheme the Department of Justice says Bailey got a package from the USPS sent by Individual 1. The package had a $3,000 official check. Bailey must pay restitution of $60,286.52 and will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Blake Ruel, 35, of Lincoln, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 26 years and 10 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to the Department of Justice, Omaha Police stopped Ruel’s car in Omaha after officers did surveillance work in both Lincoln and Omaha. The officers allegedly saw Ruel in what they believed was drug activity and a K9 alerted to drugs in the car. A search allegedly revealed more than 104 grams of meth and a handgun. Ruel also had prior felony convictions of terroristic threats and possession with intent to deliver.

Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, of Lincoln was sentenced Friday by John M. Gerrard to 18 years and 9 months for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction. Allegedly between October 2019 and August 2020, Ludeke was involved in the distribution of at least 11 pounds of meth in Lincoln. A confidential informant did a controlled buy in February 2020 for a half ounce of meth from Ludeke at her apartment. Before her involvement in this case, in 2016 Ludeke was convicted for the delivery, dispense, manufacture and/or possession with intent to deliver, dispense or manufacture a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Joshua David Charter, 44, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to one year in prison for escape. in 2016, Charter was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of eight years and four months. On March 15, 2022, Charter was designated to Dismas Charities in Omaha until Dec. 5, 2022. On May 22, 2022, Charter became unaccounted for at the charity. Charter turned himself in six days later.

Luis Alberto Castro-Santos, 35, of Pomona, California, and Tomas De La Cruz-Perez, 37, of Fremont, Nebraska, were sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. for Conspiracy to Produce and Transfer Fraudulent Documents. Castro-Santos was sentenced to 24 months and Cruz-Perez to 15 months. Both will be deported after completing their respective sentences. In 2020, law enforcement was investigating an identity theft case involving the use of a deceased person’s Social Security number. Officers allegedly found out that fraudulent identity documents could be obtained from De La Cruz-Perez. Throughout the year, investigators did several controlled buys of Social Security Cards, Driver’s Licenses and Lawful Permanent Resident cards, allegedly purchased from De La Cruz-Perez. Dozens of packages were received by De La Cruz-Perez from California through the U.S. Mail. Investigators say they determined Castro-Santos was the source of the fraudulent documents being sent to Nebraska. Investigators also said they found that another individual, Estuardo Ruiz-Orozco, of Wakefield, Nebraska, was also selling fraudulent documents from Castro-Santos in California. Investigators eventually coordinated arrests of the suspects and other defendants in the case on April 14, 2021. Law enforcement got warrants to search the Nebraska defendants’ homes and cars, allegedly finding hundreds of counterfeit documents. Another defendant, Ruiz-Orozco, was sentenced to 24 months on May 12, 2022. The remaining defendant in the case, Martin Alonzo Castro, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023.

