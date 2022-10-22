David’s Morning Forecast - Incredible warmth this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A relatively mild start around the metro this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. North of I-80 it is a little chillier with readings in the 30s. However, a south breeze combined with lots of sunshine and dry air will mean a quick warm-up today. We should be in the 70s by Noon with afternoon highs climbing all the way into the 80s, way above average for this time of year! Winds will be a little breezier compared to yesterday, with south gusts up to 25mph possible at times this afternoon. The evening will stay quite mild, holing onto the 70s through at least 8pm.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday will bring more incredible October warmth along with even stronger south winds. Temperatures should start in the middle 50s, and quickly jump into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon. The wind will have more of an impact Sunday afternoon, as south gusts could reach 40 to 50mph. You will want to secure outdoor furniture and holiday decorations as these gusts will be quite strong. Some blowing dust will be possible as well.

Gusty winds expected Sunday (WOWT)

All of that wind should bring us record warmth, with highs in the upper 80s, to even near 90 in a few spots. Omaha and Lincoln should smash the current records of 84 degrees, while Norfolk may fall just shy of the current record of 87 degrees. A cold front enters the picture late Sunday evening and overnight, potentially kicking off a few storms. Right now storms look to be few and far between, so don’t count on much rainfall. If storms are able to develop, a couple could be strong to severe.

Record Highs Likely Sunday (WOWT)

Much cooler air will pour in behind that front, setting us up for a very fall-like week. Highs drop into the 50s on Monday, but should rebound back into the low 60s for the rest of the week. A few light showers are possible on Monday and again Thursday, but overall the week should be generally dry.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

