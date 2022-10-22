David’s Evening Forecast - Record warmth and strong winds Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a steady south breeze gusting up to 25mph at times helped to bring some summer-like warmth to the area this afternoon. High temperatures climbed into the low 80s for the entire metro, and even a bit warmer just west of town. Those south winds will back off a little this evening, but a south breeze of 10-15mph can be expected for most of the night. Temperatures will remain quite mild, still in the 70s at 8pm. Overnight lows only fall into the middle 50s, much warmer than is typical for this time of year.

Very Strong Winds Sunday (WOWT)

A very warm and very windy day is expected for Sunday. Winds in the morning will likely be around 10-20mph, but increase into the 20-30mph range by the early afternoon. Wind gusts of 40-50mph will be possible, especially near and south of I-80. This will lead to very high fire danger, and given the dry conditions and harvests underway, some blowing dust. Watch out for some of that dust, especially on east-west oriented roads.

Records Warmth Likely Sunday (WOWT)

The gusty winds will help to bring some incredible warmth into the area. Temperatures should reach the upper 70s by the lunch hour, with 80s on the way for the afternoon. In fact, record warmth is expected for all three record keeping sites in our area, highs in the upper 80s to nearly 90 degrees. Omaha should top out around 88 degrees, with Lincoln just shy of 90 degrees.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A cold front will move through late Sunday night into Monday morning. An isolated storm or two will be possible with that front, but coverage appears extremely limited at this time, so don’t expect much rainfall with the front. Some spotty showers will be possible behind the front late Monday morning into the afternoon, but the bulk of that rain will be south of Omaha. Some much cooler, but more typical air pushes in for Monday with highs in the 50s. The rest of the week will see typical fall conditions with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

