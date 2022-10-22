Creighton University students host Dance Marathon to support children’s hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton students hit the dance floor Saturday for the 7th annual Dance Marathon.

Nearly 1,000 students were signed up to dance throughout the day - and it was all for a good cause.

All funds raised from the Dance Marathon go to support local children’s hospitals.

Their goal is to raise $64,000 dollars for the 64 beds in the ICU.

“Creighton really is a service-oriented university,” said Gracie Petersen, the Internal Director of the Dance Marathon. “So I think it’s really cool. So it’s our sorority and fraternity life’s national philanthropy to do Dance Marathon, so I think for all of these kids to come together and see the impact that they can make on a local community and the hospital is really exciting.”

This is the first year back held to full scale due to the past two years of COVID.

The Dance Marathon was complete with a raffle and games.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.