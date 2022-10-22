17-year-old girl from Iowa killed in Mills County crash

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A teenager was killed in a single-car crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Friday at 4:05 p.m., a 1998 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old girl from Emerson, Iowa, was eastbound on Noyes Avenue in Mills County and approaching the intersection with 290th Street.

As the car approached the intersection, the driver lost control, went off the road to the left, rolled several times and came to a stop on its wheels in a field.

The Iowa State Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the crash.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified by authorities.

