Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation.

The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.

Sheriff William Brueggemann says deputies made the discovery and arrested Joshua Adams, 43, at the scene.

Joshua Adams (WOWT)

He was booked for manufacturing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Fire crews from Murray and Plattsmouth responded to the scene along with deputies.

