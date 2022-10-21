Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer & warmer leading to our First Alert Weather Day Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This morning is incredibly mild compared to earlier this week. 40s & 50s will greet you out the door as you start off what looks to be a fantastic Friday. Highs will reach the upper 70s for most of us in the metro.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll have light wind and plenty of sunshine to go along with this later October warmth. Even warmer air builds in Saturday with highs in the 80s likely. We will notice a slightly stronger south breeze at 10-20 mph with some gusts to 25 mph on Saturday to aid with the warming.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday is still on track to be a 6 First Alert Weather Day but I will say the severe threat has lessened a bit thankfully. It has also shifted a bit north with the best threat too. Overall we’ll still need to watch this green shaded area for isolated strong to severe storms after 5pm. There won’t be many but they will move fast to the northeast as they try to strengthen. You can find the latest on every aspect of the 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

Sunday Severe (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.