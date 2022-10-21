Ricketts presents 2022 Bioscience Award in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Environmental challenges are of particular concern to Nebraska’s top industries, making bioscience research critical to the future of agriculture and the state’s economy.

Wednesday night at Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting held at The Pella at Blackstone, Gov. Pete Ricketts made that clear as he presented Lincoln company Synbiotic with the Governor’s Award.

The research and product came out of a lab at UNL, advancing to where they are today. Synbiotic Health develops ecologically advanced microbe ingredients, just one of many forms of bioscience the state is a leader in.

”This is something we want to continue to foster here in our state because it really combines what we do well around agriculture, and then rolls it into health and science and creates great paying jobs,” Ricketts said.

Synbiotic Health’s president and CEO Tim Brummels applauds those at his company and in the bioscience sphere who research and develop the science and technology.

“The stuff that people are doing is amazing,” Brummels said. “And one thing we say about science, as much as we know the science that’s there, we also know there’s a lot we don’t know. That makes it very challenging and a lot of fun as well.”

According to a report by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the Nebraska bioscience industry is responsible for nearly 18,000 jobs in the state with an average annual salary of $70,000.

