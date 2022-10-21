Ricketts presents 2022 Bioscience Award in Omaha

Biotechnology is key to Nebraska’s Ag future
Environmental challenges are of particular concern to Nebraska's top industries.
By Brent Weber
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Environmental challenges are of particular concern to Nebraska’s top industries, making bioscience research critical to the future of agriculture and the state’s economy.

Wednesday night at Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting held at The Pella at Blackstone, Gov. Pete Ricketts made that clear as he presented Lincoln company Synbiotic with the Governor’s Award.

The research and product came out of a lab at UNL, advancing to where they are today. Synbiotic Health develops ecologically advanced microbe ingredients, just one of many forms of bioscience the state is a leader in.

”This is something we want to continue to foster here in our state because it really combines what we do well around agriculture, and then rolls it into health and science and creates great paying jobs,” Ricketts said.

Synbiotic Health’s president and CEO Tim Brummels applauds those at his company and in the bioscience sphere who research and develop the science and technology.

“The stuff that people are doing is amazing,” Brummels said. “And one thing we say about science, as much as we know the science that’s there, we also know there’s a lot we don’t know. That makes it very challenging and a lot of fun as well.”

According to a report by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the Nebraska bioscience industry is responsible for nearly 18,000 jobs in the state with an average annual salary of $70,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance

Latest News

Peter Fink's American Muscle Car Museum.
Muscle cars support cab rides for cancer patients in Omaha
Nebraska gets EPA go-ahead to expand E30 use in state vehicles
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
Omaha, Council Bluffs seek joint year-long yard waste agreement