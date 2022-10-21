Omaha’s North 24th Street Corridor growing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 15 years, North End Teleservices has been a major part of the north Omaha community.

Now the company has plans to grow.

North End Teleservices has provided jobs for a community that has seen double-digit unemployment for years.

The company has the help wanted signs out. Chief Operating Officer Chris Phillips says they want to create jobs and change lives.

“We just hired upwards of 100 people over the past month and continued to expand as we close out the year,” Phillips said.

Not only is North End Teleservices looking to grow its employee list, but it’s also expanding its business footprint in the community

A lot on 24th and Lake will be home to their new corporate office.

“As we close out the end of 2022, we’ll start to move towards our pre-construction phase and start breaking ground, but that will happen at the end of this year towards the beginning of next year.”

Right now that project is still in the design phase. It will become a major hub for the north 24th Street business corridor.

The new headquarters for North End Teleservices will also include a $40 million mixed-use development.

The 24th Street Corridor will ideally see some growth as a result. In recent years the area has suffered losses.

The building that once housed Skeets BBQ still sits empty. The Fair Deal Grocery Store has been shut down for about a year.

But momentum is building, the Union for Contemporary Art is expanding its performing arts program, building the 90-seat Shirley Tyree Theater

The Carver Legacy Center is open to help members of the community build wealth.

And finally, a strip of retail space between Ohio and Lake on North 24th is close to being completely occupied.

For a few years, Don McPherson and his Styles of Evolution clothing shop was the only business on the block, now he has business neighbors.

“Feels like there’s a lot of comradery between everyone,” McPherson said. “Everyone is excited about being here and I just think that the future is really bright. Really bright because there’s a lot of excitement going on.”

McPherson believes investment dollars coming into the community really helped too.

“Because you need money in order to put things in order. We’re seeing that there’s other folks that want North 24th Street, the community, to be vibrant again.”

McPherson believes all of this excitement will attract other businesses to the area.

“Yes, yes. Everyone I’m talking to. You’re finding more people that are wanting to start up some type of business.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.