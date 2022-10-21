Omaha woman sentenced for sex abuse of girls on drill team

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting several young members of her dance team.

Online court records show that 24-year-old Brittianee Bates was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in prison after pleading no contest earlier this year to two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count each of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse.

Brittianee Bates, 24. (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Prosecutors say Bates sexually assaulted several girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a daycare where Bates worked.

Prosecutors say the abuse dated back to 2015 and that all of the victims were younger than 13.

