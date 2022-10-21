Omaha police make two arrests in carjacking, shooting involving four teens
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police identified and arrested a fifth suspect in connection to a carjacking and shooting involving four teens last week.
A 17-year-old was booked at Douglas County Youth Center for first-degree assault, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of use of a gun to commit a felony according to the release.
Officials say another suspect was also booked for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Officers took four young people last Wednesday — ages 13, 14, 16, and 17 years old — into custody. All four were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center and were booked for robbery and use of a weapon.
The 16-year-old is facing an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
The incident was reported at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
As they began to drive away, one of them fired a gun at another vehicle, wounding a 32-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police say the stolen vehicle was later found near 21st and Binney streets.
