Omaha police make two arrests in carjacking, shooting involving four teens

All four were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center and were booked for robbery and use of a weapon.
A fifth suspect is now booked on four counts related to a carjacking last week Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police identified and arrested a fifth suspect in connection to a carjacking and shooting involving four teens last week.

A 17-year-old was booked at Douglas County Youth Center for first-degree assault, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of use of a gun to commit a felony according to the release.

Officials say another suspect was also booked for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers took four young people last Wednesday — ages 13, 14, 16, and 17 years old — into custody. All four were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center and were booked for robbery and use of a weapon.

The 16-year-old is facing an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

The incident was reported at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.

As they began to drive away, one of them fired a gun at another vehicle, wounding a 32-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the stolen vehicle was later found near 21st and Binney streets.

