Omaha nonprofit raises breast cancer awareness for Black women, women of color

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease.

It’s important for women especially African American women to hear those stories and to know there are support groups in our area to help deal with more than the disease.

For Tisa Hardin-Partridge, breast cancer awareness is more than a month, it’s always pink in Tisha’s world.

“Well I was diagnosed in 2012 with invasive ductal carcinoma which is the most common breast cancer, at that time My Sister’s Keeper were the only support group here in Omaha and actually in the whole area,” said Tisa Hardin-Partridge, executive director.

Tisa believed there was a need for another support group for women of color. So Pink Lotus Project Nebraska was born.

“As most people know we die a lot more often than most people, actually any culture from breast cancer so we have to start checking out our bodies and getting to know your bodies a lot younger in terms of your breasts,” said Hardin-Partridge.

Tisa says it’s important to see your doctor and get tested on a regular basis and continues to say many African American women often miss their checkups or put them off because of lack of time or money.

Pink Lotus takes a holistic approach, addressing the mind, body, and spirit, not just the cancer to hopefully get out in front of any health issues.

“You can be proactive about your health and we don’t have to get breast cancer we don’t have to get diabetes or hypotension some of those things, we can actually be proactive just by changing our diet and changing our lifestyles, we can be a little more proactive against those things,” said Hardin-Partridge.

Tisa is 10 years cancer free and she wants to use her experience and the experience of others in the organization to give support and guide other women through their journey.

“We support each other we encourage each other, we educate each other we learn together and all those things help you live longer, support is very important,” said Hardin-Partridge.

Pink Lotus Project will have its fourth annual Pancake Feed & Health Fair on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Clair United Methodist Church.

The fundraiser will include blood pressure tests and screenings for cancer and diabetes. for more information go to the Pink Lotus Project website or call 402-250-1716.

