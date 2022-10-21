Omaha Mayor to restart Town Hall series after pandemic hiatus

(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Town Hall meetings are making a return in Omaha.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has hosted a Town Hall series each year, except for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

According to the Mayor’s Office, four Town Hall meetings are scheduled for this November.

The four meetings will be at the following times and locations:

Nov. 1, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Montclair Community Center, 2304 S 135th Avenue.

Nov. 2, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park Community Center, 1515 S 24th Street.

Nov. 14, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Avenue.

Nov. 15, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Dock at the Ashton, 1229 Millwork Avenue.

The public meetings will also be attended by city department directors.

“We have great momentum in Omaha and I look forward to providing updates on city services, public safety, our pandemic recovery and city finances, and all the exciting growth and development underway since our last Town Halls,” Mayor Stothert said.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
Omaha doctors report surge in sickness among kids
Inmate’s death in Douglas County Jail under investigation

Latest News

Omaha’s North 24th Street Corridor growing
Omaha woman sentenced for sex abuse of girls on drill team
Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike
Nebraska, Iowa unemployment rates raise slightly in September