Omaha, Council Bluffs seek joint year-long yard waste agreement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha and the City of Council Bluffs could soon have a new agreement when it comes to picking up yard waste.

Tuesday, Omaha City Council will vote on a potential one-year agreement with Council Bluffs, allowing the city to bring all yard waste materials to Omaha’s facility, Oma-Gro.

“It’s governments helping governments,” says Omaha Public Works Assistant Director Jim Theiler.

Theiler says Council Bluffs proposed the idea to Omaha recently.

“The city of Council Bluffs just recently went through a process like we did a few years ago, where they switched the way they were collecting garbage and yard waste, and they’re going to a system to where their yard waste will be going to their landfill,” Theiler says.

“In the interim, while they’re still collecting that yard waste, they still need a place to take it cause their current provider would no longer be providing that for them.”

Council Bluffs suggested bringing their materials to Omaha, and paying the city $42,000 to do it.

“It’s not going to cost [Omaha] any more, it’s going to help Council Bluffs, it’s gonna help us produce more Oma-Gro at a very low cost for our citizens,” Theiler adds.

“To partner with Council Bluffs I think is a wonderful thing,” says Don Hembry, the manager of Oma-Gro.

“Trees, garden material, shrubs, flowers, all those kinds of things, that’s what Oma-Gro is made from,” Hembry says about the organic compost product they produce from the yard waste. “We don’t use manure, we’re on a wastewater treatment plant but we don’t use sludge.”

The site collects thousands of pounds of plant debris every year.

“Over the year we see about 6,000 tons, which is a good number, I think as we continue to grow, we’re probably going to get up close to 10,000 tons, which would be plenty,” Hembry says.

That number used to be much higher, however.

Oma-Gro was destroyed by the Bellevue tornadoes in 2017 and was impacted by the 2019 floods, meaning the facility struggled to accept yard waste and produce as much compost. In more recent years, new solid waste and compost collection contracts within the City of Omaha have decreased the amount of plant debris coming in, mainly due to a lack of education about the new processes.

Hembry says the partnership with Council Bluffs couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This is the thing that will get Oma-Gro back into a realm where hopefully we do not run out year to year,” he adds.

The agreement with Council Bluffs will bring in an estimated 30% more yard waste material to the site.

“We’re gonna see 2,000 tons, that equates to about 2,000 yards if you do the conversion with the added wood material that’s gonna come in.”

More material means more product for the public.

“When you look at 2,000 yards of bulk material that can be sold, that equates to a fair amount, considering this year we had only 4,000 yards and sold out in May.”

Both Hembry and Theiler say it’s a win-win for the city of Omaha.

City Council is expected to approve the agreement at the next council meeting.

The six-week fall yard waste collection begins on Monday, and runs until December 2. For more details on the program, click here.

Community members can also bring yard waste to the Oma-Gro facility at no cost at any time.

