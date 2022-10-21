Nebraska taking ARPA grant applications to build mental health treatment facilities

KPTV
(https://www.123rf.com/)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state’s economic development department began accepting applications this week for grants for nonprofits looking to expand mental health services.

The Building Mental Health Treatment Facilities Program grants will reimburse costs incurred during construction, according to the Nebraska DED release.

The department began taking applications for the capital construction grants on Wednesday. The applications must be submitted electronically via the department’s grant management system by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

“The awards are being made in response to the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus public health emergency. ... The program was created by the Nebraska Legislature as part of LB-1014 and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund,” the release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
Omaha doctors report surge in sickness among kids
Inmate’s death in Douglas County Jail under investigation
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Body-Worn Camera
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office completes rollout of body cams
Photo showing marijuana
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
Sunday First Alert Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Record highs, gusty wind and strong storms Sunday
Rusty's Morning Forecast