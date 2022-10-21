Nebraska taking ARPA grant applications to build mental health treatment facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state’s economic development department began accepting applications this week for grants for nonprofits looking to expand mental health services.

The Building Mental Health Treatment Facilities Program grants will reimburse costs incurred during construction, according to the Nebraska DED release.

The department began taking applications for the capital construction grants on Wednesday. The applications must be submitted electronically via the department’s grant management system by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

“The awards are being made in response to the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus public health emergency. ... The program was created by the Nebraska Legislature as part of LB-1014 and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund,” the release states.

