Nebraska and Iowa release September unemployment numbers, rates raise slightly

(WVLT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s and Iowa’s unemployment rates have risen slightly in the past month.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska’s September unemployment rate is 2.2%, up 0.1% from August. Although, the state says the number is still less than the September 2021 2.5% unemployment rate from this time last year.

“Nebraska saw another large over-the-year increase in employment in September,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “The number of unemployed workers is down 2,000 compared to a year ago, and we continue to see an uptick in people re-entering the labor force.”

In Iowa, the September 2022 unemployment rate has gone up to 2.7%, also up 0.1% from last month.

Iowa officials also tout the decrease in the unemployment rate compared to September 2021. This time last year, Iowa’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

On the jobs front, Iowa unemployment ticks up slightly for the month of September.

“September’s survey illustrates several areas that will require close observation in the months ahead as Iowa’s employers continue to battle record inflation and uncertainty in our economic environment,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

Currently, Nebraska’s unemployment rate is the fourth-lowest in the nation. Iowa’s is the 13th. The state with the current lowest unemployment rate is Minnesota at 2%.

The national unemployment rate for September 2022 is 3.5%, down 0.2% from August 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
Omaha doctors report surge in sickness among kids
Inmate’s death in Douglas County Jail under investigation
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River

Latest News

Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Body-Worn Camera
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office completes rollout of body cams
Nebraska taking ARPA grant applications to build mental health treatment facilities
Photo showing marijuana
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation