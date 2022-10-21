Nebraska and Iowa release September unemployment numbers, rates raise slightly

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s and Iowa’s unemployment rates have risen slightly in the past month.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska’s September unemployment rate is 2.2%, up 0.1% from August. Although, the state says the number is still less than the September 2021 2.5% unemployment rate from this time last year.

“Nebraska saw another large over-the-year increase in employment in September,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “The number of unemployed workers is down 2,000 compared to a year ago, and we continue to see an uptick in people re-entering the labor force.”

In Iowa, the September 2022 unemployment rate has gone up to 2.7%, also up 0.1% from last month.

Iowa officials also tout the decrease in the unemployment rate compared to September 2021. This time last year, Iowa’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

On the jobs front, Iowa unemployment ticks up slightly for the month of September.

“September’s survey illustrates several areas that will require close observation in the months ahead as Iowa’s employers continue to battle record inflation and uncertainty in our economic environment,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

Currently, Nebraska’s unemployment rate is the fourth-lowest in the nation. Iowa’s is the 13th. The state with the current lowest unemployment rate is Minnesota at 2%.

The national unemployment rate for September 2022 is 3.5%, down 0.2% from August 2022.

