Nebraska gets EPA go-ahead to expand E30 use in state vehicles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prior to presenting the Governor’s Bioscience Award during Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told 6 News that the state received important news from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The EPA just approved our proposal to do a phase two E30 study,” Ricketts said. “ [In phase one] the state of Nebraska used about 50 state vehicles with E30 in them, and you can use it in any car after 2001, and now we’re gonna expand that to another 825 vehicles to really further demonstrate that you get no degradation of performance, no additional maintenance is needed and of course, E30 saves you money at the pump, cleans up our environment and its great for our farmers and ranchers.”

A UNL study estimates the ethanol industry brings in more than $4.7 billion to the state.

Nebraska is second only to Iowa among U.S. states in terms of ethanol production.

