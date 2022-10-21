Nebraska gets EPA go-ahead to expand E30 use in state vehicles

Good news for Nebraska's ethanol industry.
By Brent Weber
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prior to presenting the Governor’s Bioscience Award during Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told 6 News that the state received important news from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The EPA just approved our proposal to do a phase two E30 study,” Ricketts said. “ [In phase one] the state of Nebraska used about 50 state vehicles with E30 in them, and you can use it in any car after 2001, and now we’re gonna expand that to another 825 vehicles to really further demonstrate that you get no degradation of performance, no additional maintenance is needed and of course, E30 saves you money at the pump, cleans up our environment and its great for our farmers and ranchers.”

A UNL study estimates the ethanol industry brings in more than $4.7 billion to the state.

Nebraska is second only to Iowa among U.S. states in terms of ethanol production.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance

Latest News

Peter Fink's American Muscle Car Museum.
Muscle cars support cab rides for cancer patients in Omaha
Pete Ricketts presented the 2022 Governor's Bioscience Award in Omaha to Synbiotic Health of...
Ricketts presents 2022 Bioscience Award in Omaha
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
Omaha, Council Bluffs seek joint year-long yard waste agreement