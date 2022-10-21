Muscle cars support cab rides for cancer patients in Omaha

Wear Yellow Nebraska fundraiser at Peter Fink’s Automotive Museum in Omaha
Omaha had the chance to go inside Peter Fink's American Muscle Car Museum again for a great cause.
By Brent Weber
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Omaha businessman Peter Fink created a museum to showcase his collection of more than 100 cars, the idea was to make it more than a man cave. He wanted it to provide an outlet for charitable causes to raise funds.

So when given the chance to put his cars to good use, Fink was more than willing to open the doors for a nonprofit that also puts cars to good use, the Wear Yellow cab ride program. Wear Yellow Nebraska provides support to cancer survivors, including free cab rides to treatment.

“My dad died from cancer a long, long time ago, so anything we can do to help,” Fink said. “Obviously since we’re talking about transportation, and we have cars. We invited a number of people to come out, make a donation, spend the evening with us and help support the great cause.”

The group has provided more than 19,000 free cab rides for cancer patients to and from treatment in Omaha, Lincoln, and Fremont over the past decade.

