Inmate’s death in Douglas County Jail under investigation

The 33-year-old was found unresponsive Wednesday night.
(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an inmate Thursday.

It’s reported John Ehrhart-Plowman, 33, was found unresponsive Wednesday night.

Ehrhart-Plowman was serving time for a third-degree domestic assault.

John Ehrhart-Plowman, 33.
John Ehrhart-Plowman, 33.(PHOTO: Douglas County Department of Corrections)

“Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was immediately initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mr. Ehrhart-Plowman was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department personnel who responded and took over life-saving care. The Douglas County Department of Corrections offers our sincere condolences to Mr. Ehrhart-Plowman’s loved ones.”

Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections

The release states there will be no further comment from the Douglas County Department of Corrections due to the “pending resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.”

