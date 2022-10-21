Inmate’s death in Douglas County Jail under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an inmate Thursday.

It’s reported John Ehrhart-Plowman, 33, was found unresponsive Wednesday night.

Ehrhart-Plowman was serving time for a third-degree domestic assault.

John Ehrhart-Plowman, 33. (PHOTO: Douglas County Department of Corrections)

“Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was immediately initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mr. Ehrhart-Plowman was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department personnel who responded and took over life-saving care. The Douglas County Department of Corrections offers our sincere condolences to Mr. Ehrhart-Plowman’s loved ones.”

The release states there will be no further comment from the Douglas County Department of Corrections due to the “pending resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.