Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation.

Omaha police officers went to the area of 132nd and Shirley Street Thursday afternoon on reports of a crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Bergan Mercy with serious injuries and it’s reported they died at the hospital after arriving. The motorcyclist was identified as Thomas Flesher, 24.

It was discovered during the investigation that the motorcyclist was speeding over the 40 mph limit southbound while heading to the intersection of 132nd and Shirley Street, per witness according to the release.

Officials say there was a crash when a Honda was trying to turn westbound onto Shirley Street.

The motorcyclist was wearing a DOT helmet.

