ESPN: Terence Crawford pay-per-view fight set for December in Omaha
He plans to defend his title against European welterweight champion David Avanesyan, according to the report.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Welterweight champion Terence Crawford intends to defend his title against European welterweight champion David Avanesyan in Omaha in December, according to an ESPN report.
ESPN reported on Thursday that Crawford said the two had signed contracts for a pay-per-view fight on Dec. 10 at CHI Health Center arena.
The pay-per-view event will be available via BLK Prime for $39.95, the report states.
