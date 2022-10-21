Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A warm weekend, strong wind and a few Sunday storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs temperatures will continue the climb with a jump to the low 80s on Saturday! It’ll be the best day of the weekend to get outside with only occasional gusts to the low 20s and plenty of sun.

The heat peaks Sunday with a jump to 87. This brings us above the record high of 84 in Omaha... we have a chance to break another record within a week! 16 for the record low this past Tuesday, and a nearly 70 degree climb by Sunday afternoon.

Record Highs (WOWT)

We’ve been tracking a late weekend system all week, that has slowed down and we’ve canceled the 6 First Alert Weather Day for Sunday... the storm potential is looking much lower with only isolated evening and nighttime storms possible and a lower severe threat too.

Canceled 6 FAWD (wowt)

Late Sunday system (wowt)

It will still be an active day with strong winds gusting into the 40s most of the day, by the nighttime hours especially we may see gusts up to 50.

Windy Sunday (wowt)

The system moves in with our front late Sunday night and brings in a cool down. Highs Monday fall to the 50s.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.