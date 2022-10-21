Election 2022: Big money being spent in Bacon, Vargas Congressional campaigns

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - No doubt you’ve seen the commercials for and against Republican Don Bacon, as well as the support for, and blasting of, Democrat Tony Vargas.

The onslaught of political commercials is going to get even more fierce in the final 17 days.

Here are the fresh numbers on the money being spent.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Open Secrets website, Congressman Bacon has spent $2.7 million through September.

He has $787,000 in cash on hand.

Tony Vargas has spent $2.3 million. He has $431,000 in cash on hand.

Combined, the Bacon and Vargas campaigns have already doled out more than $5 million.

Then there’s the outside money that political action committees or PACs are pouring into the race.

Our numbers show they have spent more than $4 million on the race, with $3.5 million in favor of Bacon.

Why so much in a race for Congress? Because Republicans need to flip just six seats to take control of the U.S. House and curtail the Democrat’s control of the legislative branch.

