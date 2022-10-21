Douglas County Sheriff’s Office completes rollout of body cams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it has completed the rollout of a body-worn camera program after a multi-year testing phase.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, all operational deputies including Uniform Patrol, K-9 and Court Security are now wearing body cams.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office began using body cams more than three years ago when the agency began a testing and evaluation period.

“Our mission at the DCSO is to deliver professional law enforcement services to our Douglas County residents,” said Sheriff Thomas Wheeler. “Our new body-worn camera program will show residents what I have experienced for over 31 years, the sheriff’s office is a professional agency that provides superior services to all in Douglas County.”

A full policy on how deputies will use the body cams has also been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

The policy states officers will use their body cams “any time they believe its use would be appropriate and/or valuable in accordance with their official duties unless it is unsafe or impractical to do so.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the first law enforcement agency in Nebraska to start using body cams.

Douglas County Corrections officers now wear body cams, and according to the Nebraska Legislative Research Office, the Omaha Police Department has used body cams in the field since 2016.

