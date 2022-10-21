Demolition of old WOWT broadcast tower nearly complete

The WOWT tower was built around the 1950s and used for all news programming until August 2022 when WOWT moved to a new building.
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline.
By Johan Marin
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Progress has been increasingly faster as each piece comes down. Lead foreman Mike Berry says it’s been a difficult job.

“We’ve been here almost a month so far,” Berry said.

When it all began, he and his crew faced a job that stood 500 feet tall. It’s the height that made the job so tough.

“At the higher elevations the crane could not reach it so the lower elevations the tower gets wider and wider, harder for our equipment to handle it,” Berry said.

Berry says they’ve had to cut the tower down in sections just as it was built.

“We have to loosen the bolts with hand tools. Everything is just hand tools the same way the tower was erected so many years ago,” Berry said.

The WOWT tower was built around the 1950s and used for all news programming until August 2022 when WOWT moved to a new building.

“It’s belonged to a local TV station everybody in Omaha knows this tower here,” Berry said.

Berry says the new tower for the new WOWT building has a new location.

“All the broadcast equipment has been moved to the tower farm north part of town,” Berry said.

Berry says he’s hopeful the tower is completely demolished by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
Omaha doctors report surge in sickness among kids
Inmate’s death in Douglas County Jail under investigation

Latest News

ESPN: Terence Crawford pay-per-view fight set for December in Omaha
Election 2022: Big money being spent in Bacon, Vargas Congressional campaigns
Eleven Haymarket business were spray painted with graffiti Thursday evening.
Lincoln Police arrest man for vandalizing 11 Haymarket businesses, spitting on officers
Omaha jobs: manufacturing industry in need of workers, Metro Community College works to fill gap