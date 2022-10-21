Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Anthony Rezac

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30
By Grace Boyles
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an overtime thriller against Millard South, which featured eight lead changes, Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac rose to the occasion, leading the Warriors to a 41-34 victory over the Patriots. Rezac accounted for all five the Warriors’ touchdowns, throwing for two of them and rushing for the other three.

”We’ve had a few close games this year. We lost to North Platte. But when it’s a back and forth, little bit of an offensive battle, it’s really fun because every time you go out there you know you have to make a plan or else they get the lead again and take over the game,” said Rezac.

”We know in big games that he’s going to come through and play his best when the pressure’s packed the most. And we love having the ball in his hands in crucial times and he takes great command of our offense. He’s a tremendous leader. The kids just respond to him so well. And he had a really big game for us,” said Westside head coach Paul Limongi.

When it came to OT, Rezac’s fingerprints were all over the final play call.

”Our quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator was asking what plays do you want for overtime. We’re going to get the ball at the ten yard line,” said Rezac. “A couple of our concepts that have corner routes from our big slot receivers, Trevor Spady. I knew I wanted one of that and we had run that on the big fourth down conversion earlier in the fourth quarter.”

It was a career game for the junior. Rezac went 19 of 26 for 283 passing yards and 185 rushing yards, including an 89-yard trip to the endzone.

”Coming in I was really amazed by how good of a kid he was. High character, such a good leader, cares more about his teammates than himself, and works to get better every week,” said Limongi. “He’s a special kid and there’s nobody I would want more to be the leader of this football team than him.”

