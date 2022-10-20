Water access at Omaha Standing Bear Lake closed off for renovations until Fall 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who use Standing Bear Lake in Northwest Omaha have mixed emotions over plans for some major renovations. It would require access to the water to be closed off for as long as a year.

Jacob Barna is one of many Northwest Omahans who will need to find a new lake to enjoy for a while.

“I found out today from my friend that I ice fish with that we’re going to have to find another spot,” Barna said.

Barna said he goes ice fishing often throughout the year.

“It’s a temporary inconvenience,” Barna said.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of the Omaha District has released a draft environmental assessment of the lake. It’s proposing to increase fishing access, remove undesirable existing fish populations and replace them with more desirable sport fish. For Barna, he says even though he has to find a new spot to fish he says the wait will be worth it.

“Outcropping for fishing that they’re going to build that will be nice,” Barna said.

Other planned renovations include a kayaking area and replacing the single-lane boat ramp with a two-lane boat ramp along with two breakwaters on each side of the ramp to protect from damage. As well as improved parking to relieve traffic. A lot of this construction will close off some areas of the lake where owners can walk their dogs. Barna tends to walk his dog almost every day here.

“I will walk around the construction if I can,” Barna said.

The Standing Bear Lake Bridge will also be closed off during the construction along with some parking areas and walking trails. Darcy Rice enjoys using the bridge at Standing Bear with her daughter. She’s bummed it will close, but she’s happy about the renovations.

“It needs some work done,” Rice said.

Rice said the closure will help her explore other parks in Omaha.

“Broaden my horizons,” Rice said.

In the draft, it outlines that funds for the renovation will come from the state Aquatic Habitat Stamp and Sportfish restoration funds. Renovations will start later this year.

The plan is to complete all renovations about a year from now, but the Army Corps of Engineers wants to hear from you by November 17th before this begins.

Comments can be emailed to cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil or mailed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District at 1616 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE 68102.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.