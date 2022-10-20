Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer & warmer into a record breaking weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting warmer this morning with 30s & 40s on the map. That will make it much easier to get going on a Thursday morning as we see a warmer afternoon for all too! Highs will get close to 70 degrees in the metro.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Nothing more than 15 mph gusts are expected from the northwest to go along with the filtered sunshine and warmth. It only gets warmer and warmer heading into the weekend too. Highs in the mid 70s are likely Friday and should make a run at 80 Saturday. South wind gusts up near 25 mph will help with the warmth a bit on Saturday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

All of this warmth will peak on Sunday with record highs in the mid 80s are likely for us all! It will be very windy as well with south winds easily gusting to 40-45 mph help us to warm to records.

Sunday Record (WOWT)

The gusty wind will be part of a large storm system in the middle of the country bringing storm chances to our area after 5pm Sunday evening. An isolated strong storm is possible from those before they quickly move east into the overnight.

Sunday Storm System (WOWT)

Keep an eye on this storm system as we get closer to Sunday as it will be the next big weather maker to impact our area.

