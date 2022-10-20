Omaha plans open house events to talk about mobility master plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents who want to give the city feedback about its plans for improving pedestrian and bicycling experiences in the city will have a chance to share their thoughts at upcoming open house meetings.

The city said Thursday that it would host two such meetings in November:

Members of the city’s planning department will be on hand to answer any questions about the vision for “a more complete and connected network for walking, bicycling, and other ‘active mobility’ travel modes serving all areas of the city.”

According to Thursday’s release, Omaha’s proposal will prioritize trail corridors and bike facilities as well as improvements to sidewalks and crossings.

“We look forward to working with the community to develop an actionable vision with specific projects and strategies that will connect people to complete streets and trails throughout Omaha,” Planning Director Dave Fanslau said in the release.

The subject of mobility has been a hot topic in Omaha. The debate heated up about a month ago when the city abruptly announced it was ending the bike lane pilot project connecting the Old Market and Midtown. The project was saved shortly before it was due to officially end, thanks to an anonymous donor.

