NSP: Man killed in Oakland, Neb., shot in self-defense

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol shared more details Wednesday about a fatal shooting that happened last month in a town about 60 miles northeast of Omaha.

“Following a thorough investigation and consultation with the Burt County Attorney, all evidence and statements collected substantiate the assertion of self-defense,” the NSP release states. “No arrests have been made in this case and no charges are pending at this time.”

According to the NSP release, the Sept. 27 shooting in Oakland, Neb., originated as a domestic disturbance. Oakland Police officers and Burt County Sheriff’s deputies arriving at the scene at about 9 p.m. that night found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died,” the report states.

On request of the Burt County Attorney, the incident was investigated by NSP, which found that the people involved were engaged in a domestic dispute that turned physical, and that one of them fired a weapon once, claiming self-defense.

According to the investigation, the victim had attempted to prevent a man and a woman from leaving an apartment.

“Schuman then attacked the woman, striking her repeatedly. At that time, the male fired one shot at Schuman to end the attack,” the NSP release states.

The two exited the apartment and called 911, according to the release.

“The woman was treated for injuries at the scene,” the release states.

