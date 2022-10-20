NFL player’s Harrison’s Playmakers mentors special kids

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard West High School graduate Harrison Phillips doesn’t get to come home very often this time of year. After all, he’s in his fifth NFL season and first with the Minnesota Vikings. But with an off week, he wanted to come home and hang with the kids who mean so much to him, Harrison’s Playmakers.

His non-profit entertained foundation kids at the Amazing Pizza Machine, not far from where he grew up. His family took in donations for the Veterans Affairs voluntary services, and the kids enjoyed pizza and a night of games and rides.

Harrison’s Playmakers focuses on young people with special needs. He has a chapter in Omaha, one in Buffalo where he played for the Bills and is now building a Harrison’s Playmakers community in Minneapolis.

“I think working with my foundation Harrison’s Playmakers, I learn a lot,” the 26-year-old said. “They’re people who look at life with a glass half full, never give up, are friends with everyone, never judging me on a bad day. We could be 5 and 1 right now or 1 and 5 and they’d love me the same way, I think that’s very infectious.”

His Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 this season. They host the Cardinals on October 30 after the bye week.

