Man shot in Omaha, police seek tips

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday and need help from the public for tips.

A 40-year-old man was found wounded in the area of 65th and Fowler street at 11:23 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital with a wound that did not appear to be life threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

