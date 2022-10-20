Huskers stay unbeaten in Big Ten volleyball
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers swept an opponent for the fifth straight time, winning their tenth straight Big Ten volleyball match at Purdue, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 Wednesday in West Lafayette, Ind.
Bekka Allick had a career high 12 kills, as Nebraska (17-1, 9-0) topped Purdue (15-4, 6-3) to remain perfect atop the conference standings.
They play at Illinois this weekend and finish their road trip at Wisconsin next Wednesday.
