Huskers stay unbeaten in Big Ten volleyball

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Brent Weber
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers swept an opponent for the fifth straight time, winning their tenth straight Big Ten volleyball match at Purdue, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 Wednesday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Bekka Allick had a career high 12 kills, as Nebraska (17-1, 9-0) topped Purdue (15-4, 6-3) to remain perfect atop the conference standings.

They play at Illinois this weekend and finish their road trip at Wisconsin next Wednesday.

