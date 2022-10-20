Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record warmth by Sunday, windy with strong storm chances

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs temperatures will continue the climb through the weekend with mid 70s Friday and low 80s by Saturday. These will be the best days for outdoor plans ahead of an active Sunday.

The heat peaks Sunday with a jump to 85. This brings us above the record high of 84 in Omaha... we have a chance to break another record within a week! 16 for the record low this past Tuesday, and a nearly 70 degree climb by Sunday afternoon. Sunday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day ahead of changes blowing in!

6 FAWD Sunday
6 FAWD Sunday(wowt)

This warmth comes ahead of our next cold front that will spark rain chances Sunday evening... it will also make Sunday a rather windy day... daytime highs drop to the 50s behind the front on Monday.

Sunday PM system
Sunday PM system(wowt)
Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

